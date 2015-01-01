SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hong CS, Shen YC, Chang ET, Hou HC, Chen YJ. Ci Ji Yi Xue Za Zhi 2024; 36(2): 188-194.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, Publisher Wolters Kluwer - Medknow)

DOI

10.4103/tcmj.tcmj_128_23

PMID

38645787

PMCID

PMC11025594

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although pulmonary rehabilitation and regular exercise have improved negative emotions and cognitive capacity within cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), influence by exercise training upon different cognitive and memory functions in COPD is still controversial. This investigation aimed to assess whether cognitive performance and mental health are affected by the benefits of exercise training within cases of COPD.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This pilot investigation included thirty-three patients with Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease stage ≥B. Based on the subjects' rights, all included patients could choose to join either the exercise group or the control group, according to their free will. Twelve patients were assigned to receive exercise treatment over a 2-month period, while the remaining 16 patients were assigned to the control group. Cognitive capacity outcomes were measured using the Wechsler Memory Scale-III Word List Test, Stroop task, and psychomotor vigilance task (PVT). Mood states were assessed through the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) and Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI).

RESULTS: Most cases demonstrated major improvement for BDI and BAI scorings post-60-day therapy. During PVT, the omission rate decreased, while the hit rate increased, indicating an improvement in attention performance. Furthermore, this investigation found a significant increase in immediate verbal and recognition memory for word-list test. However, no major performance shifts were found on Stroop analysis.

CONCLUSION: This investigation demonstrated that a 2-month exercise training program resulted in significant improvement in negative emotions, immediate memory, recognition memory, and attention.


Language: en

Keywords

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Cognitive capacity; Mental health; Pulmonary rehabilitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print