Abstract

Depression and intimate partner violence (IPV) are highly related. However, it is unclear what drives this relationship: the form of violence (psychological, physical, or sexual) or its severity. In this study, we first identify patterns of combined forms and severity of violence and then estimate the effects of IPV on depression. We use the DHS and focus on Peru, a country with high IPV rates. Five classes of IPV were identified. The more intense the IPV class, the higher the effect on recent depression. However, the effect on depression tends to be smaller when levels of depression are higher.

