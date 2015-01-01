SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hernández W, Ortega J. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241248452

PMID

38646738

Abstract

Depression and intimate partner violence (IPV) are highly related. However, it is unclear what drives this relationship: the form of violence (psychological, physical, or sexual) or its severity. In this study, we first identify patterns of combined forms and severity of violence and then estimate the effects of IPV on depression. We use the DHS and focus on Peru, a country with high IPV rates. Five classes of IPV were identified. The more intense the IPV class, the higher the effect on recent depression. However, the effect on depression tends to be smaller when levels of depression are higher.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; intimate partner violence; Latin America; typology; violence against women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print