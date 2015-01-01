Abstract

This study examines Agogo Traditional Area (ATA) women's well-being during farmer-herder conflicts. It emphasizes women's voices, and survival mechanisms in conflict resolution. A gendered dimension to the farmer-herder conflict in the ATA is essential to a more lasting resolution in the afflicted area. Qualitative data from semistructured interviews and Focus Group Discussions with ATA women shows how the conflict affected them. Themes were created to clarify and frame the discussions. The themes included safety and security, destruction of crops, death and forced migration, and impact on infrastructure. Civil society organizations addressing violence should offer psychosocial help to women victims in conflict areas in Ghana.

