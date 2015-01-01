Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Unintentional injury is the leading cause of death among children. Much can be gleaned from the adult literature in understanding the characteristics that lead to recidivism in efforts to establish interventions for prevention. Our study aims to evaluate the rates, demographics, and features of pediatric trauma recidivism.



METHODS: This was a retrospective single-institution review at a level-1 pediatric trauma center of children and young adults (ages 0-28) with traumatic injuries from January 2008 to April 2023. Patients with 1 or more prior visits to our institution's trauma center (recidivists) were identified and compared with those with single admissions. Chi-square tests were used to statistically analyze the two groups.



RESULTS: Pediatric/young adult trauma recidivists were 4.4% of the total trauma population captured (n = 14,613). Of the total trauma group, 55% were under 18 years old. Recidivists had higher percentages of patients who were male (82% vs 69%, P <.01), African American (36% vs 24%, P <.01), involved in penetrating trauma (33% vs 17%, P <.01), self-pay/uninsured (17% vs 12%, P <.01), and have abuse reported (5% vs 4%, P =.04). The primary county for recidivism patients was Forsyth with most patients from a specific zip code in an urban area of the county. The average time between visits for recidivists was 1,066 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric/young adult trauma recidivism is associated with specific characteristics including male, African American race, penetrating trauma, and uninsured status. Recidivists are primarily presenting from a zip code with low socioeconomic status. It is critical to develop targeted interventions to help this population in trauma prevention.

