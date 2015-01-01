Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Increased suicidality and suicide deaths among veterans of the Australian Defence Force have gained recent prominence. A systematic scoping review was conducted to identify, summarise and synthesise the existing literature relating to Australian veteran suicide and suicidality, with the objective of identifying future research priorities.



METHODS: We conducted a PRISMA-compliant systematic search on PubMed/MEDLINE, Embase and CINAHL databases for all manuscripts reporting primary data on suicide and suicidality in Australian veterans. The search was supplemented by grey literature and a search of reference lists. Manuscripts of any study type, published in the English language since the Vietnam era, were eligible for inclusion.



RESULTS: A total of 26 articles and reports, utilising a variety of mostly quantitative approaches, were included in the review.



FINDINGS, especially in larger and more recent studies, indicate increased suicidality in the veteran population. Suicide deaths appeared to increase with transition out of the military. Mental illness was identified as an important risk factor for suicide and suicidality. Current service was identified as a protective factor against suicide. There was mixed evidence regarding the impact of operational deployment on suicide and suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Gaps were identified in relation to the relative contributions to risk from transition, the various psychosocial correlates (for example, relationships, finances, employment), pre-service factors and the extent to which these are causal or mediating in nature. A better understanding of health service utilisation would also aid in targeting preventive efforts. Future research in these areas is warranted.

