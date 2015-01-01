|
Laake ALW, Roaldset JO, Husum TL, Bjørkly SK, Gustavsen CC, Lockertsen. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e303.
BACKGROUND: Facilities providing health- and social services for youth are commonly faced with the need for assessment and management of violent behavior. These providers often experience shortage of resources, compromising the feasibility of conducting comprehensive violence risk assessments. The Violence Risk Assessment Checklist for Youth aged 12-18 (V-RISK-Y) is a 12-item violence risk screening instrument developed to rapidly identify youth at high risk for violent behavior in situations requiring expedient evaluation of violence risk. The V-RISK-Y instrument was piloted in acute psychiatric units for youth, yielding positive results of predictive validity. The aim of the present study was to assess the interrater reliability of V-RISK-Y in child and adolescent psychiatric units and acute child protective services institutions.
*Checklist/standards; *Violence/psychology; Adolescent; Adolescents; Child; Child protective services; Child Protective Services; Female; Humans; Interrater reliability; Male; Norway; Observer Variation; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; Risk Assessment/methods; Risk screening; Sweden; Violence; Youth psychiatry