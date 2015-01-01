|
Morikawa K, Nomura K, Onozawa D, Sasaki H, Morikawa Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1130.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38654210
OBJECTIVE: Suicide prevention has been focused on primary prevention as a group rather than individuals. However, we aimed to identify sociodemographic and environmental characteristics of individuals with suicidal thoughts among rural residents in Japan.
Language: en
*Independent Living; *Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; *Suicidal Ideation; Adult; Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Financial problems; Health problems; Human relations problems; Humans; Japan/epidemiology; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Sociodemographic Factors; Socioeconomic Factors; Suicidal ideation; Surveys and Questionnaires; Thoughts of death; Young Adult