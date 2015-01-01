|
Lin S, Wang C, Jiang X, Zhang Q, Luo D, Li J, Li J, Xu J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1118.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38654267
BACKGROUND: Many adolescents experience depression that often goes undetected and untreated. Identifying children and adolescents at a high risk of depression in a timely manner is an urgent concern. While the Children's Depression Inventory (CDI) is widely utilized in China, it lacks a localized revision or simplified version. With its 27 items requiring professional administration, the original CDI proves to be a time-consuming method for predicting children and adolescents with high depression risk. Hence, this study aimed to develop a shortened version of the CDI to predict high depression risk, thereby enhancing the efficiency of prediction and intervention.
*Depression/diagnosis; *Machine Learning; Adolescent; Adolescents; Algorithms; CDI; Child; Children; China; Depression; Female; Humans; Machine learning; Male; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales/standards; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results