Icekson T, Kaye-Tzadok A, Zeiger A. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2024; 31(2): e2975.
38650098
Job burnout is a major predicament globally, especially among the helping professions. Based on the job demands-resources (JDR) theory and on attachment theory, this study explored the relations between a history of childhood maltreatment (CM), insecure attachment styles (avoidant and anxious), perceived supervisor support and job burnout. A sample of 320 helping professionals participated in the study, of which 35% reported experiencing CM.
anxious attachment style; avoidant attachment style; childhood maltreatment; job burnout; perceived supervisor support