Keweloh B, Terenzi D, Froehlich E, Coricelli C, Stürmer P, Rohmann N, Wietzke-Braun P, Beckmann A, Laudes M, Park SQ. Clin. Nutr. 2024; 43(6): 1270-1277.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38653010
BACKGROUND & AIMS: Risky decision making is shaped by individual psychological and metabolic state. Individuals with obesity show not only altered risk behavior, but also metabolic and psychological abnormalities. The aim of the present study was to investigate whether a substantial weight loss in individuals with severe obesity will 1) normalize their metabolic and psychological state and 2) will change their pattern of decision guidance.
Language: en
BMI; Diet intervention; Glucose metabolism; Impulsivity; Mood; Morbid obesity