Abstract

BACKGROUND & AIMS: Risky decision making is shaped by individual psychological and metabolic state. Individuals with obesity show not only altered risk behavior, but also metabolic and psychological abnormalities. The aim of the present study was to investigate whether a substantial weight loss in individuals with severe obesity will 1) normalize their metabolic and psychological state and 2) will change their pattern of decision guidance.



METHODS: We assessed the effect of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and mood on risk behavior in individuals with obesity (n = 62, 41 women; BMI, 46.5 ± 4.8 kg/m2; age, 44.9 ± 14.7 years) before and after 10-weeks weight loss intervention.



RESULTS: Results showed that this intervention reduced participants' risk behavior, which was significantly predicted by their changes in BMI. Before intervention, mood, but not HbA1c significantly predicted decisions. After the weight loss, mood no longer, but HbA1c significantly predicted decisions.



CONCLUSION: Our findings shed light on the psychological and metabolic mechanisms underlying altered risky decision making in severe obesity and can inform the development of strategies in the context of weight loss interventions.

