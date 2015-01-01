Abstract

In 2021, there were 1.7 million suicide attempts in the US, with firearms being the most common method used, comprising more than 50% of attempts. We present a case report of delayed operative intervention for foreign body removal after a suicide attempt using a nail gun fired into the left hemi thorax. Initial conservative management was complicated by the delayed presentation of hemoptysis requiring surgical intervention. We hypothesize that the delay was secondary to foreign body migration. Initial management was attempted robotically, but dense adhesions were encountered, requiring conversion to an open thoracotomy. Twenty-eight nails were removed. The post-operative course was uncomplicated.

