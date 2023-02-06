|
Ağan FZ, Cindoğlu. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e74.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38650078
OBJECTIVE: Precautions taken before an earthquake are of vital importance. When buildings collapse, the weight of the ceiling crushes objects such as furniture, leaving a space or void within the rubble. This area is called the "triangle of life." The larger and stronger the object, the more it will maintain its volume; the more the object maintains its volume, the larger the void will be, and the less likely it is that the person who uses this void will be injured.
Language: en
debris; earthquake; safe; triangle of life; Turkey