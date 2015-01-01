Abstract

Mental load is a major cause of human-induced accidents. In this study, an explosive impact sensitivity experiment was used to induce mental load. A combination of subjective questionnaires and objective prospective time-distance tests were used to judge whether subjects experienced mental load. Four indicators, namely, β, γ, mean pupil diameter, and fixation time were selected by statistical analysis and PCA for the construction of a mental load assessment model. The study found that the occipital lobe was the most sensitive to mental load, especially β and γ bands. Lastly, it was found that subjects showed different degrees of mental load for the same mental load induction task. The results of the study are applicable to the evaluation and monitoring of the mental characteristics of workers and provide a scientific basis for adjusting the mental load of workers over time to reduce the rate of accidents and enhance production efficiency.

Language: en