Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to determine the effect of trauma etiology on the management, functional outcomes and psychiatric characteristics of suicide jumpers and patients who accidentally fall from height.



METHODS: 89 patients (48 accidental falls and 41 suicidal jumpers) who had undergone spinal surgery were included in the study. The patients were evaluated clinically and radiologically. Visual Analog Scale (VAS), Roland Morris Disability Questionnaire (RMDQ) and McGill Pain Questionnaire (MPQ) were performed for functional evaluation. BECK hopelessness scale (BHS), BECK depression inventory (BDI), and SF-36 scales were used for the psychiatric evaluation. All outcomes were compared between suicidal jumpers and accidental falls.



RESULTS: The RMDQ and ODI questionnaires stated a higher disability in the suicide jump group (p = 0.001 and p = 0.029, respectively). However, the VAS and MPQ questionnaires did not differ in significance between groups (p = 0.182 and p = 0.306, respectively). The SF-36 scale showed that physical function, role emotional, vitality and mental health subdomains were worse in the suicide jump group (p = 0.001, p = 0.029, p = 0.014 and p = 0.030, respectively). BDI scores were significantly higher in the suicide jump group while no difference was observed between the groups in terms of BSH (p = 0.017 and p = 0.940, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Psychiatric disorders are more common in patients in the suicidal jumpers. The presence of underlying psychiatric problems adversely affects the postoperative functional outcomes of patients with surgically treated spinal fractures. A multidisciplinary approach together with raising awareness in this way can improve the clinical outcomes after orthopedic treatment, even if there is physical disability.

Language: en