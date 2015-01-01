Abstract

Etomidate is a nonbarbiturate sedative derived from imidazole. Prolonged and excessive use of etomidate can lead to the suppression of adrenocortical function, myoclonus, and even death. This report describes a rare case of a 47-year-old man who died from acute intoxication after oral ingestion of liquid containing etomidate. The cause of death was conclusively attributed to etomidate based on a comprehensive investigation, including autopsy, histopathological examination, toxicological analysis, and biochemical analysis. This is the first reported case of a fatality solely resulting from the oral ingestion of etomidate, which can provide valuable insights for future forensic investigations involving etomidate poisoning. Therefore, it is imperative to share this case with the scientific community.

Language: en