Abstract

With the growing demand for robots in the industrial field, robot-related technologies with various functions have been introduced. One notable development is the implementation of robots that operate in collaboration with human workers to share tasks, without the need of any physical barriers such as safety fences. The realization of such collaborative operations in practice necessitates the assurance of safety if humans and robots collide. Thus, it is important to establish criteria for such collision scenarios to ensure robot safety and prevent injuries. Collision safety must be ensured in both pinching (quasi-static contact) and impact (transient contact) situations. To this end, we measured the force pain thresholds associated with impacts and evaluated the biomechanical limitations. This measurements were obtained through clinical trials involving physical collisions between human subjects and a device designed for generating impacts, and the force pain thresholds associated with transient collisions between humans and robots were analyzed. Specifically, the force pain threshold was measured at two different locations on the bodies of 37 adults aged 19-32 years, using two impactors with different shapes. The force pain threshold was compared with the results of other relevant studies. The results can help identify biomechanical limitations in a precise and reliable manner to ensure the safety of robots in collaborative applications.

Language: en