Ford K, Zamboanga BL, Newins AR, Hurlocker MC, Madson MB. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38652639
OBJECTIVE: Underage drinking disengagement (UDD; cognitive restructuring/minimizing agency) measures attitudes about the acceptability and responsibility of drinking. We examined demographic correlates of UDD, as well as the moderating effects of legal drinking status on the association between UDD and drinking. PARTICIPANTS: College student drinkers (n = 893; Mage = 19.48, range = 18-25; White = 74.1%; female = 68.1%) from a multi-site study.
Language: en
alcohol use; demographics; Moral disengagement; risk factors; underage drinking