Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Underage drinking disengagement (UDD; cognitive restructuring/minimizing agency) measures attitudes about the acceptability and responsibility of drinking. We examined demographic correlates of UDD, as well as the moderating effects of legal drinking status on the association between UDD and drinking. PARTICIPANTS: College student drinkers (n = 893; Mage = 19.48, range = 18-25; White = 74.1%; female = 68.1%) from a multi-site study.



METHODS: An online confidential survey included the UDD Scale for College Students and the AUDIT-C.



RESULTS: White and multiracial, underage students, or those living with others endorsed greater cognitive restructuring disengagement than Hispanic students, legal-age students, or those living alone or with parents, respectively. Greek membership and greater "party school" perceptions were related to more cognitive restructuring and minimizing agency. The associations between UDD and alcohol use were not moderated by legal drinking age status.



CONCLUSION: Identifying and educating students at risk for UDD on the ramifications associated with underage drinking could combat drinking.

Language: en