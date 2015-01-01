Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this pilot study was to evaluate the effect of a web-based education module on the knowledge, attitudes, and ratings of willingness to access help related to suicide prevention in psychiatric-mental health nurses.



METHODS: A quasi-experimental pretest-posttest design was employed. Registered nurses from two academic health center units and a 239-bed Psychiatric Hospital were invited to participate. Scores on knowledge of suicide risk and prevention, attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, and intent to seek help upon experiencing suicidal ideations were obtained before and after administering a 25-min web-based training.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine participants completed the pre-survey, web-based education module, and post-survey. Significant increases from baseline in the scores on knowledge, attitudes, subjective norms, and intentions related to help-seeking behaviors for nurse suicide prevention were noted. Perceived behavioral control median scores increased but were not statistically significant. More than 40% of the participants reported having experienced suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: Further study is needed to determine contributors to this higher rate. Understanding the effectiveness of strategies to reduce nurse suicide can provide insights into building better nurse suicide prevention programs.

