Abstract

Drug abuse is a severe social problem worldwide. Particularly, the issue of new psychoactive substances (NPSs) have increasingly emerged. NPSs are structural or functional analogs of traditional illicit drugs, such as cocaine, cannabis, and amphetamine; these molecules provide the same or more severe neurological effects. Usually, immunoassays are utilized in the preliminary screening method. However, NPSs have poor detectability in commercially available immunoassay kits. Meanwhile, various chromatography combined with the mass spectrometry platform have been developed to quantify NPSs. Still, a significant amount of time and resources are required during these procedures. Therefore, we established a rapid analytical platform for NPSs employing paper-loaded direct analysis in real time triple quadrupole mass spectrometry (pDART-QqQ-MS). We implemented this platform for the semiquantitative analysis of forensic drug tests in urine. This platform significantly shrinks the analytical time of a single sample within 30 s and requires a low volume of the specimen. The platform can detect 21 NPSs in urine mixtures at a lower limit of qualification of concentration ranging from 20 to 75 nanograms per milliliter (ng mL(-1)) and is lower than the cutoff value of currently available immune-based devices for detecting multiple drugs (1000 ng mL(-1)). Urine samples from drug addicts have been collected to verify the platform's effectiveness. By combining efficiency and accuracy, our platform offers a promising solution for addressing the challenges posed by NPSs in drug abuse detection.

Language: en