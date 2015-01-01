SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mohebbi F, Norouzi Seyed Hossini R, Saffari M, Aghaeinia H. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2024.2341894

PMID

38651942

Abstract

Abuse is a social concern in all life affairs including sports. This qualitative phenomenological study aimed to explore the lived experience of Iranian athletes who had been abused in sports. The participants were six athletes who had experienced abuse in sports. Due to the sensitivity of the issue, they were selected through the purposeful snowball sampling method. The results of the research showed seven main themes in the Iranian athletes' experience of abuse in sports: (1) stigma, (2) suppressed hatred and anger, (3) psychological pendulum of continuing and abandoning sport, (4) trampled emotions, (5) ambiguity and imposed harassment, (6) victimhood, and (7) feelings of self-blame. Our findings indicate that abuse among athletes is a multifaceted issue that can take different angles. A better understanding of abuse in sports can help prevent and manage this phenomenon.


Language: en

Keywords

Abuse; harassment; lived experience; prevention; stigma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print