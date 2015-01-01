Abstract

Abuse is a social concern in all life affairs including sports. This qualitative phenomenological study aimed to explore the lived experience of Iranian athletes who had been abused in sports. The participants were six athletes who had experienced abuse in sports. Due to the sensitivity of the issue, they were selected through the purposeful snowball sampling method. The results of the research showed seven main themes in the Iranian athletes' experience of abuse in sports: (1) stigma, (2) suppressed hatred and anger, (3) psychological pendulum of continuing and abandoning sport, (4) trampled emotions, (5) ambiguity and imposed harassment, (6) victimhood, and (7) feelings of self-blame. Our findings indicate that abuse among athletes is a multifaceted issue that can take different angles. A better understanding of abuse in sports can help prevent and manage this phenomenon.

Language: en