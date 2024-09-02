Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine if women footballers have an increased lack of neuromuscular control of the knee joint after a concussion compared to a healthy cohort tested with tensiomyography (TMG). Forty-one female collegiate footballers were enrolled in this study from which there were 20 with a history of sports-related concussions (SRCs) and 21 control subjects.



RESULTS from the SRC group had significantly higher Tc (ms) (z = -5.478, p = 0.000) and significantly lower Dm (mm) (z = -3.835, p = 0.000) than the control group in the case of the rectus femoris muscle. The SRC group had significantly higher Tc (ms) (z = -2.348, p = 0.016) and significantly lower Dm (mm) (z = -4.776, p = 0.000) than the control group in the case of the vastus medialis muscle. The SRC group had significantly higher Tc (ms) (z = -5.400, p = 0.000) and significantly lower Dm (mm) (z = -4.971, p = 0.000) than the control group in the case of the vastus lateralis muscle. The SRC group had significantly higher Tc (ms) (z = -5.349, p = 0.000) than the control group in the case of the biceps femoris muscle response, whereas no significant difference was found in Dm (mm) (z = -0.198, p = 0.853) between the groups. The results of the current study may have implications for current practice standards regarding the evaluation and management of concussions and can add valuable information for knee prevention programs as well.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en