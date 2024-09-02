|
Kakavas G, Tsiokanos A, Potoupnis M, Tsaklis PV. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2024; 9(2).
38651423
The purpose of this study was to determine if women footballers have an increased lack of neuromuscular control of the knee joint after a concussion compared to a healthy cohort tested with tensiomyography (TMG). Forty-one female collegiate footballers were enrolled in this study from which there were 20 with a history of sports-related concussions (SRCs) and 21 control subjects.
concussion; knee; neuromuscular control; soccer; tensiomyography