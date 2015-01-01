|
Winter L, Moriarty H, Robinson KM, Leiby BE, Schmidt K, Whitehouse CR, Swanson RL. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
PMID
38652669
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Recovery from traumatic brain injury (TBI) is extremely difficult to predict, with TBI severity usually demonstrating weak predictive validity for functional or other outcomes. A possible explanation may lie in the statistical phenomenon called suppression, according to which a third variable masks the true association between predictor and outcome, making it appear weaker than it actually is. Age at injury is a strong candidate as a suppressor because of its well-established main and moderating effects on TBI outcomes. We tested age at injury as a possible suppressor in the predictive chain of effects between TBI severity and functional disability, up to 10 years post-TBI. SETTING: Follow-up interviews were conducted during telephone interviews. PARTICIPANTS: We used data from the 2020 NDILRR Model Systems National Dataset for 4 successive follow-up interviews: year 1 (n = 10,734), year 2 (n = 9174), year 5 (n = 6,201), and year 10 (n = 3027).
