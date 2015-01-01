Abstract

Desvenlafaxine (O-desmethylvenlafaxine) and paroxetine are antidepressants that inhibit serotonin reuptake. Despite their relatively safe profiles, several serious side effects, including serotonin syndrome, bleeding, mania, and high blood pressure, are observed. We report the confirmation of the death of a 41-year-old female, with an overdose of desvenlafaxine and paroxetine suspected as the main cause of death. To quantify the level of desvenlafaxine and paroxetine in whole blood and urine, solid phase extraction combined with liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry was developed and validated. Calibration curves were linear with coefficients of determination (r(2)) >0.999 for desvenlafaxine and paroxetine. The limits of detection and the limits of quantification for both desvenlafaxine and paroxetine were 0.001 µg/mL and 0.02 µg/mL, respectively. Desvenlafaxine and paroxetine were detected in the postmortem samples, along with various psychiatric drugs, and the blood alcohol content level was below 0.010%. The concentrations of desvenlafaxine and paroxetine in the heart blood were 11.0 µg/mL and 2.1 µg/mL, respectively, indicating lethal concentrations. In the urine, the concentrations of desvenlafaxine and paroxetine were 87.7 µg/mL and 3.5 µg/mL, respectively. This is the first report to determine the blood concentration of desvenlafaxine in a fatal intoxication caused by an overdose of desvenlafaxine single formulation.

