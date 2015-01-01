Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sedentary behavior, falls, and fear of falling (FoF) are specific concerns for people with MS (pwMS). Considering the relatively high incidence and potential linkage, it is surprising that this triple relationship has as yet not been extensively investigated in pwMS. Thus, the present study aimed to examine the correlates of sedentary behavior with FoF and falls in pwMS.



METHODS: Fifty pwMS, 30 women, were admitted to this cross-sectional study. Primary outcome measures included physical activity and sedentary behavior metrics measured by accelerometry, fall status, and FoF. Additional measures included mobility clinical tests, cognition, perceived fatigue, depression, and anxiety. The sample was divided into two subgroups according to the daily Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) rate scores; <1.5 was defined as sedentary, ≥1.5 were defined as non-sedentary. Multivariate analysis of variance and linear regression analyses assessed the relationships by using an alpha of 0.05.



RESULTS: Sixty-four percent of the sample were classified as sedentary. The sedentary subgroup reported more FoF than the non-sedentary subgroup (32.5 (S·D. = 11.3) vs. 29.9 (S.D. = 9.5); however, no differences were found in fall status between the subgroups. No differences were found for depression, anxiety, cognition, and perceived fatigue between the subgroups. Furthermore, according to the linear regression analysis, FoF explained 23.9% of the variance pertaining to the daily MET rate when controlling for age, gender, disease duration, and disability.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians are encouraged to incorporate the issue of FoF during standard management, which may represent an opportunity to improve care and reduce sedentary behavior in pwMS.

