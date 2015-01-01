Abstract

In 2009, a fire occurred in the ABC Day Care Center in Hermosillo, Mexico, that killed and injured many children who were in attendance that day. This study investigated the association between the posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) of socially connected parents and caregivers whose children were affected by the fire. Parents and caregivers of the children who were in attendance the day of the fire were interviewed 8-11 months and 20-23 months postfire. Linear network autocorrelation modeling was used to test for autocorrelations of the outcome variable count of PTSS within different configurations of the network of caregivers. No significant network effects appeared in models from the first interview period, but effects did appear in the second period, specifically in the three models in which network ties consisted of "receive informational support" (.220), "give and receive emotional support" (.167), and "give and receive both informational and emotional support" (.213). The findings suggest that in these three network configurations, as relationships grew in strength from the first interview to the second, the level of one's own PTSS was more comparable to the level of PTSS of one's social connections. Two theoretical mechanisms that may explain this result are homophily and social influence.

