Abstract

Solar maculopathy is a rare retinal injury that occurs as a result of directly gazing at the sun or viewing a solar eclipse without adequate eye protection. This condition typically results in a mild-to-moderate decrease in visual acuity, accompanied by central or paracentral scotomata. Most individuals experience spontaneous recovery within a period of 1 to 6 months. However, it is important to note that certain patients may endure persistent visual acuity deficits and/or scotomata, leading to long-term impairment. This case emphasizes the crucial role of eye protection during solar eclipses and highlights the necessity for public education to prevent lasting damage.

Language: en