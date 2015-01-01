|
Futterknecht S, Steinemann-Inauen A, Rothenbühler S, Hasler PW, Camenzind-Zuche H. Klin. Monatsbl. Augenheilkd. (1963) 2024; 241(4): 496-497.
Solar maculopathy is a rare retinal injury that occurs as a result of directly gazing at the sun or viewing a solar eclipse without adequate eye protection. This condition typically results in a mild-to-moderate decrease in visual acuity, accompanied by central or paracentral scotomata. Most individuals experience spontaneous recovery within a period of 1 to 6 months. However, it is important to note that certain patients may endure persistent visual acuity deficits and/or scotomata, leading to long-term impairment. This case emphasizes the crucial role of eye protection during solar eclipses and highlights the necessity for public education to prevent lasting damage.
*Sunlight/adverse effects; Child; Diagnosis, Differential; Humans; Male; Radiation Injuries/etiology/diagnosis; Retinal Diseases/etiology; Tomography, Optical Coherence