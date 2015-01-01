Abstract

Traumatic heterotopic ossification (HO) of the lower extremity is relatively rare but is of major importance in clinical practice. They are defined as posttraumatic abnormal formations of bone within soft tissue outside of the skeletal system. This article describes the clinical case of a 31-year-old male patient who suffered 2 traumatic events within 12 months-a gunshot wound in the lumbar spine/gluteal region followed by a severe traumatic brain injury with intracranial hemorrhage in a traffic accident as a pedestrian. Clinically, the patient was bedridden because of complete stiffening of the lumbar spine, both hip joints, and the left knee joint. After preoperative diagnosis, 3 surgical ablations of the HO were performed on both the hip joints and the left knee joint. In addition, physiotherapeutic exercise, postoperative nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug administration (25 mg of indomethazine for 6 weeks, 3 times a day), and perioperative radiation with 7 Gy for each operation were advised. After 4 years of follow-up, the patient showed significant improvement. In HO treatment, prophylactic local radiotherapy (pre- and postoperative radiation with a local single dose of 7 Gy) and postoperative administration of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are often recommended. For therapeutic purposes, surgical resection is still indicated for pronounced cases.

