Jung JH, Lim H, Hwang SI, Yu JA. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38651564
INTRODUCTION: The population of the Republic of Korea often experiences heat-related illnesses during summer that are exacerbated by significant variations. With rising temperatures attributed to global warming and other environmental changes within the military, combined with the military medical services' mission to uphold combat capabilities and promote health, it has become crucial to accurately understand the status of heat-related illnesses and integrate more comprehensive and systematic preventive measures. This study aimed to analyze data on heat-related illnesses between 2018 and 2022 to assess and reflect on the said diseases in the South Korean Military.
Language: en