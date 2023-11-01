Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The population of the Republic of Korea often experiences heat-related illnesses during summer that are exacerbated by significant variations. With rising temperatures attributed to global warming and other environmental changes within the military, combined with the military medical services' mission to uphold combat capabilities and promote health, it has become crucial to accurately understand the status of heat-related illnesses and integrate more comprehensive and systematic preventive measures. This study aimed to analyze data on heat-related illnesses between 2018 and 2022 to assess and reflect on the said diseases in the South Korean Military.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis using data provided by the Defense Medical Statistic Information System. This single-institution retrospective, cross-sectional study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Armed Forces Medical Command (approval number: AFMC-2023-11-001).



RESULTS: Over the past 5 years, the annual number of soldiers treated for heat-related illnesses, whether as outpatients or inpatients, at division medical facilities and military hospitals ranged from 846 to 1,250 cases per year. The proportion of severe cases fluctuates annually between 1.1% and 1.8%. Notably, 94 to 96% of all heat-related illnesses were recorded between May and September, with peak rates in July and August.



CONCLUSION: The army reported the highest number of heat-related illnesses among military branches, with soldiers comprising the majority of cases. This highlights the urgent need for enhanced heat illness prevention measures within army ranks. Notably, the incidence of these illnesses peaked during July and August, underlining the critical periods for intensified preventive efforts.

Language: en