CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Fung FM, Liu YH. Nature 2024; 628(8009): e721.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38654073
|
Abstract
|
The 3 April earthquake in Taiwan happened just three days after the end of the annual Chemistry National Meeting, which we attended. The National Dong Hwa University (NDHU), where some of our colleagues worked, was close to the epicentre. The sight of black smoke...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Earthquakes; *Laboratories; Chemistry; Disasters; Humans; Lab life; Research Personnel/psychology; Scientific community; Society; Taiwan/epidemiology