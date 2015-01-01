Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth who experience homelessness engage in behaviors that place them at high risk for disease and injury. Despite their health risk behaviors, these youth display psychological capital, positive attributes of hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism that motivate them to engage in health-promoting behaviors such as safer sex. However, this array of positive psychological attributes has not been studied in this vulnerable population.



OBJECTIVES: The specific aim of this analysis was to determine whether factors of psychological capital mediated the relationship between background risk factors (e.g., race/ethnicity, educational attainment, reason for being homeless, sexual abuse history, and HIV status) and outcomes of condom intention, safer sex behaviors, and life satisfaction among youth who participated in a longitudinal intervention study.



METHODS: Using a Solomon four-group design, 602 youth were recruited from drop-in centers in two large cities (Columbus, Ohio, and Austin, Texas) to participate in a brief intervention that included outcomes of enhanced communication skills, goal setting, safer sex behaviors, drug refusal skills, and life satisfaction. Using an autoregressive, cross-lagged, longitudinal mediation model, we tested the direct and indirect effects of background factors, psychological capital, and intervention outcomes. Models were tested for the intervention group alone and the total sample.



RESULTS: There were no significant direct or indirect effects of background factors on intervention outcomes among the intervention group, and the model fit was poor. There were also no significant mediating paths via factors of psychological capital and poor model fit for the combined group.



DISCUSSION: Findings provide important information about intrinsic strengths of youth experiencing homelessness and psychological capital as a significant construct for understanding health behaviors among disadvantaged and underserved youth. The lack of significant mediation effects may have been due, in part, to the lack of a robust measure of psychological capital. Further study with various background factors and outcomes would contribute further to our understanding of how best to support this population.

Language: en