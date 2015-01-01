Abstract

Aims: Most studies on the impact of COVID-19 have shown a decrease or no change in unassisted suicide rates, but effects on assisted suicide have not been studied. We aimed to estimate the association between the COVID-19 pandemic and both types of suicide.



METHODS: Between 2017 and 2021, 1280 assisted suicides and 535 unassisted suicides were recorded in three Swiss cantons. We conducted descriptive and time series analyses on monthly suicide rates, categorized by gender.



RESULTS: Among women, a decrease in assisted suicide rates was found during the acute phases of the pandemic. Among men, assisted suicide rates increased gradually from the onset of the pandemic. Regarding unassisted suicide rates, no significant change was observed in women, while in men, there was a decrease, which was larger at the end than at the onset.



CONCLUSIONS: COVID-19 had contrasting effects on assisted and unassisted men and women suicide rates.

