Visser JE, Chorin O, Jinnah HA. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 155: 156-159.
38653184
BACKGROUND: In Lesch-Nyhan disease (LND), early dopamine deficiency is thought to contribute to dystonia and self-injury, gradually developing over the first years of life. Previous attempts to restore dopamine levels in older patients have been unsuccessful. Based on the hypothesis that very early dopamine replacement can prevent full phenotypic development, we treated three patients with LND from infancy with levodopa.
Automutilation; Brain development; Dopamine; Dystonia; Lesch-Nyhan disease; Levodopa; Self-injury; Treatment