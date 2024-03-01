Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Lesch-Nyhan disease (LND), early dopamine deficiency is thought to contribute to dystonia and self-injury, gradually developing over the first years of life. Previous attempts to restore dopamine levels in older patients have been unsuccessful. Based on the hypothesis that very early dopamine replacement can prevent full phenotypic development, we treated three patients with LND from infancy with levodopa.



METHODS: Levodopa/carbidopa (4:1) was started at age 11 to 13 months, aiming at escalating to 5 to 6 mg/kg levodopa per day. Follow-up focused on dystonia severity and whether self-injury occurred. In addition, the literature was reviewed to delineate the age at onset of self-injury for all reported cases to date.



RESULTS: During long-term follow-up, self-injury appears to have been prevented in two patients (now aged 14 and 15.5 years), as their HPRT1 gene mutations had been invariably associated with self-injury before. Future self-injury is unlikely, as only 1.1% of 264 published cases had self-injury onset later in life than these patients' current ages. The third patient started self-injury at age 1.5 years, while on a substantially lower levodopa dose. A clear effect of levodopa on dystonia could not be determined.



CONCLUSIONS: Our observations suggest that levodopa, given early enough and sufficiently dosed, might be able to prevent self-injury in LND. Therefore, levodopa could be considered in patients with LND as early as possible, at least before the self-injury appears. Further research is needed to establish very early levodopa as an effective treatment strategy in LND, and to optimize timing and dosing.

