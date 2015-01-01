|
Citation
Herdy Guerra Avila JE, Aniceto Santana L, Rabelo Suzuki D, Maldaner da Silva VZ, Duarte ML, Mizusaki Imoto A, Ferreira Amorim F. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0295318.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
38652713
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Burns are tissue traumas caused by energy transfer and occur with a variable inflammatory response. The consequences of burns represent a public health problem worldwide. Inhalation injury (II) is a severity factor when associated with burn, leading to a worse prognosis. Its treatment is complex and often involves invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). The primary purpose of this study will be to assess the evidence regarding the frequency and mortality of II in burn patients. The secondary purposes will be to assess the evidence regarding the association between IIs and respiratory complications (pneumonia, airway obstruction, acute respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome), need for IMV and complications in other organ systems, and highlight factors associated with IIs in burn patients and prognostic factors associated with acute respiratory failure, need for IMV and mortality of II in burn patients.
Language: en
Keywords
*Burns/mortality/complications; *Meta-Analysis as Topic; *Systematic Reviews as Topic; Burns, Inhalation/complications/mortality/therapy; Humans; Prognosis; Respiration, Artificial/adverse effects; Smoke Inhalation Injury/complications/mortality