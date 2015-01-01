Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burns are tissue traumas caused by energy transfer and occur with a variable inflammatory response. The consequences of burns represent a public health problem worldwide. Inhalation injury (II) is a severity factor when associated with burn, leading to a worse prognosis. Its treatment is complex and often involves invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). The primary purpose of this study will be to assess the evidence regarding the frequency and mortality of II in burn patients. The secondary purposes will be to assess the evidence regarding the association between IIs and respiratory complications (pneumonia, airway obstruction, acute respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome), need for IMV and complications in other organ systems, and highlight factors associated with IIs in burn patients and prognostic factors associated with acute respiratory failure, need for IMV and mortality of II in burn patients.



METHODS: This is a systematic literature review and meta-analysis, according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analysis (PRISMA). PubMed/MEDLINE, Embase, LILACS/VHL, Scopus, Web of Science, and CINAHL databases will be consulted without language restrictions and publication date. Studies presenting incomplete data and patients under 19 years of age will be excluded. Data will be synthesized through continuous (mean and standard deviation) and dichotomous (relative risk) variables and the total number of participants. The means, sample sizes, standard deviations from the mean, and relative risks will be entered into the Review Manager web analysis software (The Cochrane Collaboration).



DISCUSSION: Despite the extensive experience managing IIs in burn patients, they still represent an important cause of morbidity and mortality. Diagnosis and accurate measurement of its damage are complex, and therapies are essentially based on supportive measures. Considering the challenge, their impact, and their potential severity, IIs represent a promising area for research, needing further studies to understand and contribute to its better evolution. The protocol of this review is registered on the International prospective register of systematic reviews platform of the Center for Revisions and Disclosure of the University of York, United Kingdom (https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero), under number RD42022343944.

