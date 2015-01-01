Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The threat of chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNe) terrorist attacks has increased over time. The need for rapid and effective responses to such attacks is paramount. Effective medical counter-measures to CBRNe events are critical and training for such may effectively occur early in physician training. While some medical specialties are more involved than others, counter-terrorism medicine (CTM) spans all medical specialties.



METHODS: All United States allopathic medical schools were examined via online curriculums and queries for academic content related to CBRNe and terrorist medical counter-measures.



RESULTS: Analysis of 153 United States allopathic medical schools demonstrated that 15 (9.8%) medical schools offered educational content related to CBRNe and terrorist counter-measures. This is in contrast to legislation following the September 11, 2001 attacks that called for high priority for such education.



CONCLUSION: Effective CBRNe medical counter-measures are currently in place; however, there is room for improvement in education that may begin during medical school. While certain medical specialties such as emergency medicine, primary care, and dermatology may have specific niches in such events, physicians of all medical specialties have something to offer, and even a basic education in medical school can help best prepare the nation for future attacks.

