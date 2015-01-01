Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors examined the prevalence and correlates of co-occurring opioid use disorder and opioid overdose among individuals receiving psychiatric services.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study of adults with continuous enrollment in New York State Medicaid who received at least one psychiatric service in 2020 (N=523,885). Logistic regression models were used to examine the correlates of both opioid use disorder and overdose.



RESULTS: In the study sample, the prevalence rate of opioid use disorder was 8.1%; within this group, 7.7% experienced an opioid overdose in the study year. Opioid use disorder rates were lower among younger (18-24 years; 2.0%) and older (≥65 years; 3.1%) adults and higher among men (11.1%) and among those residing in rural areas (9.9%). Compared with Whites (9.4%), opioid use disorder rates were lower for Asian Americans (2.0%, adjusted odds ratio [AOR]=0.22) and Blacks (6.8%, AOR=0.76) and higher for American Indians (13.2%, AOR=1.43) and Hispanics (9.6%, AOR=1.29). Individuals with any substance use (24.9%, AOR=5.20), posttraumatic stress (15.7%, AOR=2.34), bipolar (14.9%, AOR=2.29), or anxiety (11.3%, AOR=2.18) disorders were more likely to have co-occurring opioid use disorder; those with conduct (4.5%, AOR=0.51), adjustment (7.4%, AOR=0.88), or schizophrenia spectrum (7.4%, AOR=0.87) disorders were less likely to have opioid use disorder. Those with suicidality (23.9%, AOR=3.83) or economic instability (23.7%, AOR=3.35) had higher odds of having opioid use disorder. Overdose odds were higher among individuals with suicidality (34.0%, AOR=6.82) and economic instability (16.0%, AOR=2.57).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings underscore the importance of providing opioid use disorder screening and treatment for patients receiving psychiatric services.

