Citation
Hollister B, Crabb R, Arean P. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
38650489
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Self-guided and peer-supported treatments for depression among rural older adults may address some common barriers to treatment. This pilot study compared the effect on depression of peer-supported, self-guided problem-solving therapy (SG-PST) with case management problem-solving therapy (CM-PST) among older adults in rural California.
Language: en
Keywords
Geriatric psychiatry; Peer-supported therapy, Problem-solving therapy, Senior peer counselors, Depression; Rural older adults