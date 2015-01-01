Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Self-guided and peer-supported treatments for depression among rural older adults may address some common barriers to treatment. This pilot study compared the effect on depression of peer-supported, self-guided problem-solving therapy (SG-PST) with case management problem-solving therapy (CM-PST) among older adults in rural California.



METHODS: Older adults with depression (N=105) received an introductory PST session with a clinician, followed by 11 sessions of CM-PST with a clinician (N=85) or SG-PST with a peer counselor (N=20).



RESULTS: Both interventions resulted in clinically significant improvement in depression by week 12. Depression scores in the CM-PST group dropped by 4.1 points more than in the SG-PST group between baseline and week 12 (95% CI=0.99-7.22, p<0.001, Hedges's g=1.08).



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that peer-supported SG-PST is a viable, acceptable option for rural older adults with depression as a second-line treatment if access to clinicians is limited.

Language: en