Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Bystander intervention (BI) is a prevention approach commonly used for interpersonal violence, but is less studied for problematic alcohol use (PAU). Domestic graduate and international students' life experiences bring a unique context for the potential application of BI to PAU.



METHODS AND MEASURES: We conducted a mixed methods study that consisted of a needs assessment and focus groups at a southeastern university in the U.S. The aims of this study were to understand (1) differences in PAU BI opportunities for domestic graduate versus international students, (2) reasons for differences in PAU BI use, and (3) barriers/facilitators in use of PAU BI.



RESULTS: Overall, participants had few opportunities to use BI. Domestic graduate students had slightly more opportunities compared to international students. Most prominent reasons for lack of opportunities included not wanting to drive, the cost of drinking, and holding a graduate student identity (e.g. not interested in heavy drinking). Trusting others to be responsible for themselves was a common barrier noted for not using BI for PAU.



CONCLUSION: PAU BI programs should contextualize experiences of domestic graduate and international students to provide appropriate skill development that considers unique barriers and facilitators to intervention use.

