Citation
Smith AR, Forrest LN, Kinkel-Ram SS, Grunewald W, Tubman SD, Esche A, Levinson C. Psychol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38651175
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are elevated among active-duty service members (ADSM) and veterans compared to the general population. Hence, it is a priority to examine maintenance factors underlying suicidal ideation among ADSM and veterans to develop effective, targeted interventions. In particular, interpersonal risk factors, hopelessness, and overarousal have been robustly connected to suicidal ideation and intent.
Language: en
Keywords
hopelessness; interpersonal theory of suicide; network analysis; overarousal; service members; suicidal ideation; suicidality; veterans