Abstract

While ample research has shown that sport injuries are associated with poor psychological status, scant attention has been given to changes in injured athletes' psychological status over the full course of recovery and return to sport. The aim of the present study was to prospectively investigate potential changes in injured athletes' psychological status across four phases of recovery and return to sport. A total of 38 severely injured adult competitive athletes (58% female; mean age 24.1 ± 7.18 years) participated in this prospective weekly investigation (n = 319 observations). Athletes' were asked to indicate their current phase of recovery or return to sport (acute care, rehabilitation, adapted training, or full return to sport) after which they responded to visual analog scales assessing post-injury psychological status, including: perceived pain (frequency and intensity), emotions (positive and negative), anxiety (cognitive and physiological), motivation, self-efficacy, and satisfaction. During the acute care phase, participants showed higher scores of perceived pain, and physiological anxiety compared to the other phases. During the adapted training phase, amotivation was higher than in the acute care phase, and self-efficacy was lower than in other phases. At full return to sport, athletes showed less perceived pain, cognitive anxiety, and more satisfaction than during other phases. The present study provides a deeper prospective understanding of changes in athlete's psychological status over the course of injury recovery and return to sport and highlight the importance of monitoring psychological status.

