Abstract

Childhood and adolescence, vital in shaping adult life and society, are profoundly impacted during conflicts like Syria's devastating war. This study explores the prevalence of behavioral disorders in Syrian children and adolescents, examining the influence of war and family-related factors. This cross-sectional study was conducted on children aged 2-17 years at a children's outpatient clinic in Damascus, Syria. We assessed parents' quality of life, war and family-related factors, and behavioral difficulties through parental interviews using two questionnaires: the Arabic version of the Strengths & Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) and the brief Arabic version of the World Health Organization Quality of Life Questionnaire (WHOQOL-BREF). 74.67% of children aged 2-4 years and 61.29% of children aged 5-17 years were experiencing behavioral difficulties, with emotional difficulties being the most prevalent ones. Children exposed to kidnapping, family losses, lack of school enrollment, and those with parents having lower education, lower socioeconomic status, and poorer quality of life exhibited higher Total SDQ scores. The high prevalence of behavioral difficulties among children and adolescents in Syria is a major concern, with both direct and indirect war-related factors contributing to this issue.

Language: en