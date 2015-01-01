Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore the long-term impacts of exposure to earthquake in adolescence on later-life cognitive function in China.



METHODS: Data were from the 2015 China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). Our analytical sample comprised 4394 participants aged 49 to 78 from two birth cohorts born between 1937 and 1966: exposed cohort during adolescence (born between 1952 and 1966), and non-exposed cohort during adolescence (born between 1937 and 1951). We defined earthquake exposure as the exposure severity of the 1976 Great Tangshan Earthquake (GTE). We selected community environmental characteristics as our key moderators. A difference-in-differences (DID) method was employed to estimate the long-term impact of the GTE on later-life cognitive function.



RESULTS: We found that exposure to the earthquake during adolescence resulted in higher scores of later-life cognitive function (for males: β = 2.18; 95% CI: 0.70-3.66; for females: β = 1.22; 95% CI: 0.11-2.33). For males, this impact was moderated by community environmental characteristics including the old-age allowance program (β = 3.07; 95% CI: 1.94-4.19) and the condition of basic community infrastructures (β = 1.52; 95% CI: 0.84-2.19).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study supports the post-traumatic growth theory. This finding suggest that individuals with early-life traumatic exposure need to be focused on. Additionally, improving the conditions of community infrastructures and establishing a community environment with comfort and security may be pretty important for promoting cognitive function and post-traumatic growth.

Language: en