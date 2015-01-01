Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Development and psychometrics study OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the reliability and validity of a new version of Appraisals of Post-Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Health Scale (APTSCIHS) in the Persian language for persons with spinal cord injury (SCI). SETTING: The persons were selected from National Spinal Cord Injury Registry of Iran (NSCIR-IR) and Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Research center (BASIR).



METHOD: This was a mixed sequential exploratory study that performed in two phases. In the qualitative phase, a systematic scoping review and 12 interviews with the participants were done. Finally, items were generated. In the quantitative phase, face, content, construct and convergent validity were assessed to evaluate validity. To evaluate construct validity, a cross-sectional study was conducted on 305 persons with TSCI along with internal consistency and stability assessments. All quantitative data analyses were conducted using SPSS 22 software.



RESULTS: The content validity and reliability were indicated by Scale's Content Validity Ratio (S-CVR) = 0.73 and Scale's Content Validity Index (S-CVI) = 0.86, Cronbach's α = 0.9 and the Test re-test reliability using intra-class correlations were (ICC) = 0.97 to 0.98. Exploratory factor analysis determined eight factors which showed more than 52% of the variance. APTSCIHS had a significant and strong correlation with Appraisals of DisAbility Primary and Secondary Scale (ADAPSS) (r = 0.475, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Results showed the 36 items APTSCIHS tool had an acceptable validity and reliability in Iran, and it can help health care providers or even administrators improve the quality of the rehabilitation services and quality of life.

