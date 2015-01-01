Abstract

INTRODUCTION: High rates of suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempts (SA), and repetitive nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among some ethnoracially minoritized United States youth populations may be related to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) with structural roots.



METHODS: Using the 2013-2019 Minnesota Student Surveys, we assessed associations of student-reported structural ACEs (parental incarceration, housing instability, food insecurity, and foster care involvement) with SI, SA, and repetitive NSSI within the past 12 months using multilevel logistic regression stratified by ethnoracial group (American Indian/Alaskan Native [AIAN], Hmong, other Asian, Black Latino, other Latino, Somali, other Black/African American [AA], Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander [NHPI], and multiracial), and adjusted for sex, grade, ACEs experienced within one's household, mental health treatment, and perceived safety.



RESULTS: Structural ACEs were strongly associated with increasing SI, SA, and NSSI. At ≥2 structural ACEs, repetitive NSSI rates ranged from 7% to 29% (female), 8% to 20% (male); SA rates ranged from 13% to 35% (female), 10% to 22% (male); and SI rates ranged from 31% to 50% (female), 20% to 32% (male). Black Latino, NHPI, AIAN, and Black/AA students most often reported structural ACE exposures.



CONCLUSION: Reducing structural ACEs may reduce SI, SA, and repetitive NSSI among ethnoracially minoritized youth populations. Disaggregating diverse youth groups revealed variations in these outcomes that remain hidden when subpopulations are aggregated.

