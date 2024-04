Abstract

BACKGROUND: Residents in psychiatry can be confronted with patient-related stressful experiences which can be impactful. Guidelines for dealing with these are lacking.



AIM: Questioning residents in psychiatry about patient-related stressful adversities, their impact and resources to contribute to the existing literature.



METHOD: Qualitative study through semi-structured interviews of six psychiatry residents, followed by data-analysis using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Reported patient-related stressful experiences were suicide, verbal and imminent physical aggression, questioning expertise, concerns about legal consequences, powerlessness and expectations. Cognitive and physical impact was experienced with symptoms similar to acute stress disorder. The most important resource is social support.



CONCLUSION: In this study new patient related stressful experiences are reported that have not previously been described in the literature. Since estimating the impact of a patient related stressful experience proves difficult, it seems appropriate that the environment of the resident offers active support and further development of residents’ skills is stimulated.

Language: nl