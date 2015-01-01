SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qu G, Shu L, Liu H, Ma S, Han T, Zhang H, Huang C, Wang J, Yang L, Sun Y. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15248380241246758

PMID

38651820

Abstract

This study was conducted to quantify the association of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the academic performance of children and adolescents. The literature was systematically searched in six electronic databases, and a meta-analysis was conducted. Twenty studies with a total of 1,196,631 children and adolescents from five countries were included. Meta-analysis showed that ACE score was positively associated with poor academic achievement, grade repetition, and special education support. Compared with children and adolescents without any ACE, those with one or more ACE had a significantly higher risk of poor academic achievement (pooled odds ratio [OR]: 1.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] [1.13, 1.85], I(2) = 82.6%) and grade repetition (pooled OR: 1.36, 95% CI [1.29, 1.43], I(2) = 71.0%). Moreover, all types of ACEs were positively associated with poor academic achievement and grade repetition. In addition, there was a significant dose-response relationship between the ACE score and the risk of poor academic achievement. This study supported that ACE had a significant impact on the academic performance of children and adolescents. Based on these findings, we recommend that early screening of ACEs for children and adolescent is critical and appropriate support and prevention in education should be developed for those with ACEs. Further studies are needed to further explore the long-term effect of ACEs on education and its gender differences.


Language: en

Keywords

academic achievement; academic performance; adolescents; adverse childhood experiences; meta-analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print