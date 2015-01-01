Abstract

This study was conducted to quantify the association of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the academic performance of children and adolescents. The literature was systematically searched in six electronic databases, and a meta-analysis was conducted. Twenty studies with a total of 1,196,631 children and adolescents from five countries were included. Meta-analysis showed that ACE score was positively associated with poor academic achievement, grade repetition, and special education support. Compared with children and adolescents without any ACE, those with one or more ACE had a significantly higher risk of poor academic achievement (pooled odds ratio [OR]: 1.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] [1.13, 1.85], I(2) = 82.6%) and grade repetition (pooled OR: 1.36, 95% CI [1.29, 1.43], I(2) = 71.0%). Moreover, all types of ACEs were positively associated with poor academic achievement and grade repetition. In addition, there was a significant dose-response relationship between the ACE score and the risk of poor academic achievement. This study supported that ACE had a significant impact on the academic performance of children and adolescents. Based on these findings, we recommend that early screening of ACEs for children and adolescent is critical and appropriate support and prevention in education should be developed for those with ACEs. Further studies are needed to further explore the long-term effect of ACEs on education and its gender differences.

